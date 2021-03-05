All news

Global Foodservice Delivery Innovation Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Foodservice Delivery Innovation: Lessons From Asia Pacific and Latin America

Home delivery has become indispensable for restaurants around the world to continue operating through the pandemic and stay relevant post-crisis. Players within and related to foodservice have created new solutions by adapting to this new normal. In this spotlight we will take a snapshot of the two fastest growing foodservice delivery regions, Asia Pacific and Latin America, review best in-class examples and analyze the key opportunities that can be put to practice in a post-pandemic viewpoint.

Euromonitor International’s Foodservice Delivery Innovation: Lessons From Asia Pacific and Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment – be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

Table of Contents

Introduction

Understanding Delivery in Latin America and Asia PAcific

Understanding Delivery in Latin America and Asia Pacific

Delivery Innovations Pave Long Term Trend

Delivery in the New Normal

 

….continued

 

 

