Global Hot Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

In 2020, in response to the pandemic, consumption of hot drinks has been somewhat impacted as the Uruguayan economy has continued to suffer as a result of COVID-19. The Uruguayan GDP is projected to downfall -3.0% in 2020 well over -5,2% decrease for the average of other Latin American countries, according to the estimates of the International Monetary Fund in April 2020. Likewise, purchasing powers have been reduced and the unemployed rate has rocketed. As a result, many consumers have been for…

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Hot Drinks in Uruguay
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER

….continued

