Global IFA 2020 Berlin ReviewStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

IFA 2020 Berlin Review: Special Edition

The annual IFA fair is known as the biggest Consumer Electronics and Consumer Appliances trade fair globally. 2020 was a unique year for IFA, where the trade fair was held in hybrid format – physically with very limited number of business attendees and largely virtually. This analysis reviews the latest trends and innovation published at this year’s IFA in Berlin, with emphasis on how the Coronavirus pandemic is shifting some of the narratives at the event.

Euromonitor International’s IFA 2020 Berlin Review: Special Edition global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

IFA 2020 Berlin Review

Blended Working and Living at Home

 

….continued

 

 

