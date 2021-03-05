Global Juice in Nigeria Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Juice sales rose in 2019, thanks to active marketing activities by juice manufacturers, and their focus on introducing new product developments in line with the health and wellness trend. This was supported by the increasing purchasing power of consumers, who could afford to purchase these higher priced and better quality juices.
Euromonitor International’s Juice in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Juice in Slovakia
Euromonitor International
December 2019
Headlines
Prospects
Juice Experiences Growth in Both Value and Volume Sales in 2019, As Added-value and Health Benefits Become More Popular
Juice Drinks Widen Their Flavour Options, Boosting Value Sales
100% Juice Products Leads Sales, Benefiting From Being A Healthier Juice Offering for Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Maspex Slovakia Trade and Mccater As Retain Their Leads, Offerings New Products To the Landscape
Rauch Slovensko Aimed To Recover Share, Running A Promotional Campaign and Competition Featuring Skier Petra Vlhová
Private Label Benefits From Being Widely and Easily Available, With Lower Price-points Attracting Consumers
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
