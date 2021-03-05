Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Juice consumption in 2020 is expected to record a steep decrease in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Nectars in particular has been hit hard, with many consumers switching to still drinks due to the lower priced point of the latter. Likewise, many consumers have also migrated from juice to value-priced concentrates which are not only lower priced but also last longer meaning consumers can visit the shops less and therefore reduce possible contact with the virus. Similarly, with many consume…
Euromonitor International’s Juice in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and
Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-peracetic-acid-paa-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-service-packaging-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-material-plastic-metal-and-others-packaging-type-paper-paperboard-flexible-rigid-others-by-application-food-beverage-fruit-vegetables-bakery-confectionery-dairy-products-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25
Table of Contents
Juice in Uruguay
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cash-strapped consumers migrate from juices to concentrates to reduce the frequency of shopping trips
Offerings with immunity-boosting attributes such as vitamin C grow in demand
Health-conscious consumers migrate to juices with reduced sugar
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
100% juice recovers the fastest due to its healthy positioning, especially offerings with vitamin C
Increasingly competitive environment may lead to falling prices
Packaging sizes catering to different consumer needs strengthens over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
MARKET DATA
Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 31 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 33 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
