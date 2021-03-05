Global Know Your Herd Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

All news

South Africa in 2040: The Future Demographic

Natural increase and modest net migration rates should drive population growth in South Africa in 2019-2040. While ageing will be rapid as birth rates decline and longevity rises, South Africa will remain a relatively young country in a global context. Its expanding workforce and increased prosperity should intensify consumer purchasing power over this timeframe, though inequality will remain extremely high. Urban shift will be swift, with the fastest growth occurring in smaller urban areas.

Euromonitor’s South Africa in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

South Africa in 2040

Key Findings (1)

Key Findings (2)

Summary

South Africa and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Cities

gutsy-wise

