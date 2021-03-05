Global Large Cooking Appliances in Australia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Although freestanding cookers continued to grow in 2019, built-in products were the main driver of volume sales in large cooking appliances and continued to dominate overall volume sales in the category. Built-in hobs, ovens and built-in cooker hoods experienced a year of strong growth in volume terms as consumers are accepting of their higher selling prices. Furthermore, the minimalist trend continued to be a strong factor behind the growth in demand for integrated or built-in appliances in Aus…

Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Large Cooking Appliances in Australia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Built-in products are driving sales of large cooking appliances

Home renovations market to positively influence the performance of large cooking appliances

Steam cooking trend picks up in Australia

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Electrolux Home Products continues to lead large cooking appliances

Smeg continues closing the gap to leading brand Westinghouse

Miele unveils its TwoInOne induction cooktop

CHART 1 Miele Twoinone induction cooktop

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cookers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Range Cookers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 17 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

