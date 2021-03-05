All news

Global Lodging in Latin Market Research Report 2021

Lodging in Latin America continues to grow surpassing the different socio-economic factors and challenges that have affected its performance in recent years. Mexico and Brazil are the preferred destinations, dominating sales of the top ten companies. Award winning countries like Peru and Chile have gained international recognition marketing promotions. The middle-class traveling appeal grows within the region creating an opportunity for mid-market, budget hotels and short-term rentals.

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Lodging in Latin America

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

 

