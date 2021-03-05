All news

Global Mercadona SA in Retailing (Spain) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The forecast period is expected to see Mercadona invest strongly in internet retailing, with its new website expected to be ready by 2017. Mercadona has not been able to take advantage of this channel in the past years and it is now trying to catch up. The company is expected to continue expanding its outlet network, which has formed the basis of its main strategy in recent years. Additionally, the company recently announced its intention to enter Portugal in 2016, with up to four outlets expect…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

MERCADONA SA IN RETAILING (SPAIN)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Mercadona SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Mercadona SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mercadona SA: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued

