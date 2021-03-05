All news

Global Metro SA in Retailing (Greece) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The acquisition of Veropoulos by Metro in 2016 created new development opportunities for the company. Metro is setting up a new payment plan in order to pay back Veropoulos’ suppliers and is also planning to renovate its store network. At the same time, the company has not crossed off the possibility of making another acquisition in the near future.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

METRO SA IN RETAILING (GREECE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 Metro SA: Private Label Portfolio

…..Continued

