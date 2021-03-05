Global Microwaves in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

With many consumers forced to remain at home for several months during the initial lockdown period in Spain, the convenience trend, which had continued to drive demand for microwaves pre-pandemic, was not as obvious or deemed as essential, with home cooking and preparation key to driving usage of larger cooking appliances. This resulted in a significant decline in retail volume sales of microwaves, with non-essential stores such as electronics and appliance specialist retailers closed, while the…

Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion trend resulting in greater preparation of fresh meals reduces demand for microwaves in 2020, although the appliance still offers convenience to busy employees and single households

Ongoing rising unit price of built-in microwaves results in more significant decline in 2020

Highly fragmented competitive landscape but several smaller players fare better than leaders in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More positive demand predicted from 2021 driven by freestanding models

Innovation likely to continue to expand appeal of microwaves amongst busy consumers or single households

Smart technology a niche but could add greater value to category

