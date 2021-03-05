All news

Global Milk Formula Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Milk Formula: Innovation and Segmentation Strategies Amid Entrenched Challenges

Milk formula manufacturers face entrenched challenges due to unfavourable sociodemographic conditions. With reduced volume sales growth opportunities, premiumisation strategies driven by greater focus on innovation and segmentation will be increasingly necessary to sustain value sales. Special milk formula is increasingly seen as a key growth driver, while premium niches such as A2 milk formula and goat milk formula see a growing presence of global players, alongside organic milk formula.

Euromonitor International’s Milk Formula: Innovation and Segmentation Strategies Amid Entrenched Challenges global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Fewer Growth Areas in Milk Formula

Innovation and Segmentation Strategies

….continued

 

 

