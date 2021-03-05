Global Mobile Internet Retailing Market Research Report 2021

M-commerce continued to play a central role in the ongoing expansion of internet retailing in 2018. Smartphones and tablets have become increasingly ubiquitous in Switzerland and people’s reliance on them in their daily lives has made m-commerce a natural channel for purchasing products, especially as it offers increased convenience.

Euromonitor International's Mobile Internet Retailing in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

MOBILE INTERNET RETAILING IN SWITZERLAND

Euromonitor International

December 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

M-commerce To Expand Strongly Over the Forecast Period

Greater Trust in Mobile Payment

More Mobile Apps Expected

Competitive Landscape

Leshop App Leads in Mobile Internet Retailing

Focus on Millennials

Cross-channel Retailing To Further Develop

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

……Continuned

