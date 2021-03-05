All news

Global Mobile Internet Retailing Market Research Report 2021

Mobile internet retailing in Ireland is expected to continue to grow further over the forecast period. As Irish consumers become more technologically savvy, including older consumers who are continuing to embrace smartphone technology, internet retailing sales via mobile are likely to grow at a faster rate than general internet retailing. In the past, storage limitations meant consumers were unable to download and keep all retail apps on their phones. Storage on smartphones is likely to continue…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Ireland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

MOBILE INTERNET RETAILING IN IRELAND

Euromonitor International

December 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Mobile Internet Retail Sales To Grow Faster Than Internet Retailing

Mobile Internet Coverage Better in Rural Areas, Where Broadband Is Still Unavailable

More Grocery Retailers To Enter Field Over Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

Social Media Has Strong Influence on Mobile Internet Sales

Asai Enforcing Stricter Guidelines on Affiliate Links and Mobile Marketing

Third Party Businesses Such As Shopify Getting Independents Online

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

……Continuned

 

