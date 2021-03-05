Global Mobile Internet Retailing Market Research Report 2021

Mobile internet retailing in Ireland is expected to continue to grow further over the forecast period. As Irish consumers become more technologically savvy, including older consumers who are continuing to embrace smartphone technology, internet retailing sales via mobile are likely to grow at a faster rate than general internet retailing. In the past, storage limitations meant consumers were unable to download and keep all retail apps on their phones. Storage on smartphones is likely to continue…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Ireland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

