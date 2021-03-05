All news

Global Packaged Food in Canada Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

As a response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Canadian government installed a nation-wide lockdown from March 2020, closing foodservice outlets, except restaurants in Northwest Territories, while ordering the public to stay at home as much as possible. As such, people worked from home, while children studied from home. Therefore, the requirement to stay at home increased sales of packaged foods, particularly non-perishable goods with long shelf lives. Panic buying was seen from March 2020, as c…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE

