Global Packaged Food in Estonia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Foodservice sales in packaged food are expected to record significant decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. As cafés and restaurants were forced to close for a long period in 2020 following strict restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, foodservice volume sales are expected to decline in 2020. The recovery is expected to be relatively slow as consumers will still be nervous about eating in public spaces even when foodservice outlets reopen. Foodse…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor

International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Foodservice adapts with takeaway and delivery services
Drop in tourism due to COVID-19 tr

