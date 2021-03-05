All news

Global Packaged Food in Guatemala Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Guatemalan government was quick to respond to the threat of COVID-19, shutting down almost all non-essential activity in March 2020 and enforcing a nightly curfew for its residents. When lockdown was announced, some consumers rushed to stockpile essential goods, including breakfast cereals as well as rice, pasta and noodles. In fact, rice became one of the most sought after products during the pandemic in Guatemala. It was already considered an essential, included in the basic basket of food…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading

companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Foodservice outlets struggle with operation restrictions and purchasing limits in 2020
Smaller foodservice operators unable to withstand economic hardships brought by COVID-19
Operating adjustments foodservice operators have had to undertake in 2020 due to COVID-19 have made it a relatively expensive option for consumers
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by

