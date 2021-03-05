All news

Global Packaged Food in New Zealand Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In New Zealand, sales of packaged food in terms of retail volume and current value are expected to see a strong increase in 2020. Part of the growth is a result of changing consumer habits because of Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, such as stockpiling on pantry essentials and changes in lifestyles that resulted in more eating occasions in the home. Despite the economic challenges and general level of uncertainty surrounding New Zealand, retail and grocery spending in packaged food is expect…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading

companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Strict national lockdown restrictions close foodservice outlets for several months in 2020
Closure of foodservice outlets in 2020 has forced manufacturers to find alternative ways to sell their products
Foodservice outlets begin r

