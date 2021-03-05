Global Packaged Food in the United Kingdom Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The UK packaged food market has seen COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the disease have a considerable impact on demand patterns during 2020. During the periods of lockdown, UK consumers were forced to limit their out-of-home movement in order to reduce the risks of viral transmission. Home seclusion, in combination with the suspension of dine-in services in foodservice, the closure of schools and workplaces, and the adoption of remote working practices led to a marked increase in at-ho…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Packaged Food in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Measures to contain COVID-19 hit foodservice hard
Manufacturers explore direct-to-consumer services
Significant constraints on recovery
Consumer Foodservice
Eat Out To Help Out
Rise in demand for delivery services
Small independents most at risk from challenging economic conditions
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
