Global Packaged Food in the United Kingdom Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The UK packaged food market has seen COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the disease have a considerable impact on demand patterns during 2020. During the periods of lockdown, UK consumers were forced to limit their out-of-home movement in order to reduce the risks of viral transmission. Home seclusion, in combination with the suspension of dine-in services in foodservice, the closure of schools and workplaces, and the adoption of remote working practices led to a marked increase in at-ho…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Packaged Food in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Measures to contain COVID-19 hit foodservice hard

Manufacturers explore direct-to-consumer services

Significant constraints on recovery

Consumer Foodservice

Eat Out To Help Out

Rise in demand for delivery services

Small independents most at risk from challenging economic conditions

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

 

