Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Social distancing measures and lockdown protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 forced some retail stores and foodservice outlets to close temporarily. The pandemic spurred panic buying over a few months in early 2020, with consumers stockpiling non-perishable pantry staples, including rice, pasta, noodles and baby food, as well as long-life products such as canned fruit and vegetables and even the relatively less popular shelf stable milk. Due to the intermittent shortage in supply…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858398-packaged-food-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hi-tech-medical-device-market-size-study-by-product-smartphones-tablets-smart-watch-fitness-tracker-others-by-site-handheld-shoe-sensor-strap-clip-bracelet-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-market-for-polymers-used-in-electric-vehicles-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-automated-external-defibrillators-aeds-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gemcabene-emerging-insight-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Packaged Food in Australia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Lockdown forces companies to adapt quickly in 2020

Adoption of direct-to-consumer strategy

Sales to foodservice set to bounce back with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Consumer Foodservice

Delivery services benefit hugely from COVID-19 in 2020

Foodservice operators use ready meals and meal kits to expand their revenue streams

Foodservice chains offer pantry staples

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105