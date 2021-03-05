All news

Global Packaged Food Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Packaged Food in The Netherlands

Retail demand for packaged food is expected to surge in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the first case of COVID-19 was reported in The Netherlands  in February 2020, consumer fears for the future and talk of lockdown restrictions fuelled panic buying and stockpiling behaviours across the country. Panic buying and stockpiling was particularly intense immediately following the initial outbreak and then, again, in March following the government’s implementation of lockdown restricti…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in The Netherlands  report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

Packaged Food in The Netherlands

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Losses as a result of COVID-19 outlet closures could affect the whole national economy

Online ordering in foodservice drives growth of online sales in The Netherlands

Representatives demand state support for foodservice as companies suffer the effects of COVID-19

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

 

 

