Global Packaging Industry in Canada Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

COVID-19 has driven demand for larger packaging formats as more consumers shop online, and reduced purchasing power supports sales in family-value, bulk pack sizes. Consumers continue to take fewer trips to store-based outlets and shop online instead, in an attempt to reduce unnecessary face-to-face contact, and bigger packs benefit from both the rise of e-commerce (through which they are conveniently deliverable) as well as from a desire to stock up. Though the stockpiling which was seen during…
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Packaging Industry in Canada
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Plastic pouches benefit from convenience trend and visual impact in food packaging in 2019
Sustainability concerns threaten growth of plastic packaging in soft drinks, while coffee pods players make moves towards easily recyclable solutions
Metal beverage cans expands across alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019
Shift to small sizes continues in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019
Home care packaging sees development in eco-friendly refills, while the rise of e-commerce prompts innovation in packs for delivery in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Canadian government passes new regulation on nutrition labels, and lack of labelling standards in biodegradable and compostable products leads to landfilling
Rules guiding Canadian alcohol sales continue to evolve
Nationwide ban on single-use plastic draws criticism from green campaigners and trade partners
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
China’s ban on plastic imports reveals over-reliance on convenience in recycling
British Columbia’s EPR supports Canada’s highest recycling rates
Ontario reveals plans for full EPR, but faces criticism that proposals are insufficient
