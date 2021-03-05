Global Packaging Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Packaging Industry in Poland
The COVID-19 pandemic has ended nearly three decades of uninterrupted growth in Poland. Following 2019’s growth of 4%, GDP has declined by 5% in 2020. Unemployment has risen and the labour market has been severely impacted by lockdown measures and a drop in demand. Wages are set to continue to fall over the forecast period. During the country’s first lockdown, a consumer shift to less frequent shopping led to increased purchases of larger packaging formats, though once lockdown restrictions ease…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167947-packaging-industry-in-poland
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Poland report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-cargo-freight-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/face-masks-for-virus-protection-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/subcutaneous-drug-delivery-devices-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-01-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-food-dryer-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12
Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..
Table of Contents
Packaging Industry in Poland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Convenience trend supports sales in smaller formats in food packaging in 2019, as busy consumers demand on-the-go solutions
Downsizing in drinks packaging driven by smaller households and greater portion control in 2019
Premiumisation trend sees smaller sizes rise in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019
Design matters in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019, as players capture attention through visual appeal
Environmental awareness drives development in design in home care packaging in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Regulations require registration, while the single-use plastic ban is approved
Extended producer responsibility and deposit-return schemes at the fore of progress in waste management
Proposed sugar tax attracts controversy and widespread opposition amid cost concerns as smaller players struggle with impact of COVID-19
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Players in non-alcoholic drinks invest in range sustainable solutions and services in packaging
Recycling machines set to expand across Poland
UK guilty of using Poland as a rubbish dump and forced to accept returns of illegal waste
….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/