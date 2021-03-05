All news

Global Packaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Colombia’s extended lockdown has had a severe impact on the country’s economy which has steeply declined, and unemployment continues to rise. Real GDP has fallen by 7%, following a rise of 3.3% in 2019, while the real value of private final consumption has dropped by 7.5%. Unemployment has leapt form 10.5% in 2019 to 17.4% in 2020. Nearly half of the country’s working population depends on informal employment, and many lost their sources of income during lockdown. These factors have had a signif…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443528-packaging-industry-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-practice-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gift-cards-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-heavy-duty-coating-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-silica-gel-2021-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

Table of Contents

Packaging Industry in Colombia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Nostalgia trends and sustainability shift prompt renewed interest in glass formats in food packaging in 2019
Small sizes and single-servings suit new needs for on-the-go consumption and healthier options in beverages packaging in 2019
Glass beer bottles drive sales in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019
Differentiation through design aims to woo new customers in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019
Home care packaging sees continued expansion of refill packs in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
New warning labels inform consumers through highly visual design
Extended producer responsibility law looks set to take off
Room for improvement in responsible production and consumption in Colombia
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Low rate of recycling puts pressure on landfills and demands urgent change
Players up their game in push towards more sustainable packaging

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Animal Bone Shredder Market Regional Outlook Analysis 2021-2030

atul

The new research study on Global Animal Bone Shredder Market Report 2020-2026, this report provide information about market size, forecast, share, resources, strategy, purpose, and perceptions of the industry. The present and historical data about market size, share, growth and analyze future growth prospect from 2020 to 2026. The Animal Bone Shredder Market report offers […]
All news

Wobbler Feeders Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- McLanahan, Metso, Saes Makina, HAZEMAG, GELEN, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has recently published a comprehensive report entitled Global Wobbler Feeders Market focusing to offer a complete overview of the market. This report provides a latest updated information regarding various crucial aspects of the market, which are expected to have a major impact on the market trend and performance during the forecast period. One key […]
All news

Wireless ANC Headphone Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities | Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi

QY Research

v Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Wireless ANC Headphone market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on […]