Global Personal Care Appliances in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Experiencing stable demand in 2019, the largest volume category within consumer appliances in Spain, personal care appliances, suffered a significant drop in sales in 2020 during the national lockdown that took place in response to the pandemic, which forced store closures of the dominant distribution channel of electronics and appliance specialist retailers. Particularly strong declines were recorded by electric facial cleansers and hair care appliances as consumers stayed at home; therefore, l…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online

information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor

International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced focus on appearance during lockdown results in declining demand for various personal care appliances
Closure of barbers supports stronger demand for hair and beard trimmers in 2020, while self-care trend during home confinement drives sales of other personal care appliances
Polarising trends in terms of price points within hair care appliances
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing maturity for major personal care appliances over the course of the forecast period means category is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2025
Greater interest in skin care and emphasis on appearance to drive strong performance predicted for electric facial cleansers

