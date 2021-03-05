Global Pre-Paid Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

In the late review period, Saudi Arabia undertook successful initiatives to ensure that domestic staff are paid electronically via pre-paid salary cards. This was because of several scandals emerging with domestic staff not being paid as cash payments were withheld for spurious reasons. The new pre-paid salary or payroll cards enable electronic monthly salary transfers and can be used to withdraw cash at ATMs or pay for goods in retail stores. Thus, more vulnerable consumer segments were well pr…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264621-pre-paid-cards-in-saudi-arabia
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fashion-design-production-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-it-consulting-services-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cement-boards-dynamics-trends-revenue-regional-segmented-outlook-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advanced-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-segmentation-major-players-applications-and-analysis-2020-2024-2021-01-13
Table of Contents
Pre-Paid Cards in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Saudisation has a negative impact on pre-paid cards in 2020
Al Rajhi Bank continues to lead pre-paid cards by constantly upgrading its services
Visa continues to dominate pre-paid cards due to its high level of services for customers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pre-paid cards expected to return to growth path but not immediately
Network branded gift cards and travel cards are expected to return to strong growth
New types of pre-paid cards expected to emerge
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Electronic payments rise strongly
Measures by SAMA and investment in digital infrastructure enable safer and more socially distanced consumer spending
Consolidation looms among issuers while operators and digital wallets form partnerships
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 21 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 22 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 23 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 24 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 25 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 26 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/