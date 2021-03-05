Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt heavily in closed loop pre-paid cards during 2020 as the very dynamic double-digit growth rates that were being recorded in the category prior to the onset of the COVID-19 situation slowed dramatically during the second quarter of the year, resulting in far slower growth being recorded in closed loop pre-paid card transactions over the course of 2020.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264625-pre-paid-cards-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Ukraine report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-loss-prevention-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/body-creams-body-lotions-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/light-crude-oil-market-by-production-manufacturer-growth-supply-demand-swot-analysis-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5g-standalone-sa-architecture-infrastructure-market-2021-global-projectionsolutionsservices-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13
Table of Contents
Pre-Paid Cards in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth slows dramatically in closed loop pre-paid cards due to COVID-19
Open loop pre-paid cards remains an underdeveloped financial cards category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rapid return to previous spending levels means a strong rebound for pre-paid cards
Transportation cards to remain dominant
The development of new financial regulations could boost open loop pre-paid cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/