Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

The usage of pre-paid cards is declining strongly in Morocco as the traditional uses of these cards face obsolescence due to the emergence of credit cards and debit cards that can be used to make international payments online. In the past, much of the use of pre-paid cards among the Moroccan population has been accounted for by international transactions. Pre-paid cards can be used to pay for cross-border purchases up to a value of MAD10,000 (around USD1,115) per year, while the new breed of int…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Pre-Paid Cards in Morocco

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The use of pre-paid cards to pay for international transactions comes under pressure

Reduced need for international transactions due to COVID-19 suppresses growth

Lack of innovation results in old-fashioned image for pre-paid cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Restrictions on overseas travel to remain a major drag on growth in pre-paid cards

High banked population set to present further obstacles to growth in pre-paid cards

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

