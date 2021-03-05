Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

With the exception of shelf stable tomatoes, all categories within processed fruit and vegetables are set to record higher retail value growth in 2020 compared to 2019. Increasing unit price growth, far above the country’s rate of inflation, continues to drive value sales of products such as shelf stable beans, despite negative retail volume growth. Sales of frozen processed fruit and vegetable products increased due to stockpiling by consumers during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown and home cooking trend boost sales of shelf stable and frozen processed fruit and vegetable products in 2020

Desire for convenience and time-saving drives sales of frozen processed fruit and vegetables in 2020

Macromex retains lead as domestic players and private label continue to expand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prior stockpiling set to constrain growth prospects in 2021

Retail sales set to be impacted by low unit price growth and the return of foodservice

Players set to battle for value sales amid further growth for private label and discounters

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

