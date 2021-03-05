Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Similar to most other packaged food categories in Sweden, processed fruit and vegetables has received a significant boost from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More at-home food preparation and cooking in light of moves to remote working and studying has seen a spike in sales of all types of processed fruit and vegetables. Moreover, travel restrictions and limited foodservice visits have resulted in more barbecuing, thereby boosting sales of options like frozen processed potatoes, which is c…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697035-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oil-gas-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/substance-abuse-emr-software-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-home-installation-services-market-2020-global-trends-demand-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-backup-and-recovery-market-2021-global-significant-growth-technological-advancement-opportunities-to-2025-2021-01-13

Table of Contents

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides impetus for home use of processed fruit and vegetables as consumers work and study remotely and limit foodservice visits

Healthy eating, versatility and convenience needs spike sales of processed fruit and vegetables

Private label dominates through new product development aimed at offering healthier, more premium products with good price-quality ratios

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower retail sales growth anticipated as enduring appeal of fresh alternatives and return to normalcy weaken sales drivers

Manufacturers set to enhance sustainability- and health-orientated aspects to stimulate value growth

Strong positioning, investment and wide availability set to consolidate private label dominance in processed fruit and vegetables

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105