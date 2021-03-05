All news

Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Consumption of frozen processed fruit and vegetables increased steadily throughout the review period as the perception of these products began to gradually change, with more consumers recognising that they have the same amount of nutrients as fresh food and can be stored for longer without losing their freshness.

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Some consumers stock up on frozen processed fruit and vegetables early in the COVID-19 pandemic
Consumers stock up on shelf stable fruit and vegetables during the lockdown periods
Shelf stable beans and tomatoes benefit from a shift to retail from consumer foodservice
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady growth over the forecast period
A renewed emphasis on product claims
Wider variety of frozen processed potatoes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth

