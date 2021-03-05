Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Processed meat and seafood has seen strong retail volume growth in 2020 with sales peaking during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which ran between March and May. During this period consumers were unable to leave their local area while wet markets were closed. Furthermore, the MCO also resulted in supply shortages of fresh meat and seafood, thus creating additional demand for processed meat and seafood. These issues created widespread concern over possible food shortages, resulting in many hous…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857687-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-gate-market-trends-2020-industry-share-growth-business-challenges-investment-opportunities-demand-key-manufacturers-and-2025-forecast-research-report-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-blood-pressure-meter-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oncolytic-virus-immunotherapy-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-priming-sump-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Disruption to supply and distribution of fresh products drives demand

Contaminated products from China damage sales of shelf stable meat

Local production gives advantage to frozen poultry and seafood

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth set to stabilise as foodservice outlets and wet markets reopen

Chilled meat substitutes stands to benefit from healthy image

Manufacturers could turn to foodservice for growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105