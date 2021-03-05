Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Processed meat and seafood in Morocco is not yet saturated, and is therefore expected to continue to record good retail volume and current value growth in 2020, albeit at a slower rate than seen during the review period. Processed meat and seafood products are increasingly considered go-to foods when Moroccans do not have the time to cook, as they use them in sandwiches and snacks. This is especially the case as an increasing number of women are joining the workforce and therefore lack the time…
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baby-sound-and-movement-monitor-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858413-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-morocco
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fertility-test-market-size-study-by-product-ovulation-predictor-kits-fertility-monitors-male-fertility-testing-products-by-mode-of-purchase-non-prescriptionotc-based-prescription-based-by-application-female-fertility-testing-male-fertility-testing-by-end-user-home-care-settings-hospitals-fertility-clinics-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-geospatial-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phytosterols-market-by-type-beta-sitosterol-campesterol-and-stigmasterol-application-food-pharmaceuticals-cosmetics-and-feed-by-region-global-trends-forecast-to-2019-2026-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
Processed Meat and Seafood in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Healthy growth in processed meat and seafood thanks to the convenience trend and more women joining the workforce
New maximum shelf life limits benefits processed meat and seafood in 2020 as consumers bulk-buy
Palmeraies Koutoubia retains its lead in 2020 in a fragmented category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness trend expected to affect processed meat and seafood over the forecast period
Fresh meat and seafood will hamper growth but increased online shopping habits can help offset this
Developments by international players in Morocco will drive growth over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/