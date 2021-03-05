Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Processed meat has seen growth supported by stockpiling and home seclusion during COVID-19. Growth has been especially strong in shelf stable meat, as consumers have stocked up on shelf stable products, especially during the spring months when social distancing regulations were particularly strict. As well as its long shelf life, shelf stable meat has seen convenience play an important part in driving demand, as such products can be eaten without time-consuming preparation. As a result, it incre…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858412-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wallpaper-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/beach-chair-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/firdapse-amifampridine-drug-insight-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shelf stable meat benefits from long shelf life and convenience, while processed seafood sees a revived performance

Health and wellness trend supports demand for meat substitutes

Generics dominate in a highly fragmented category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive factors set to endure

Potential for further development of meat substitutes

rowing interest in frozen products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105