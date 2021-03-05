Global Processed Meat and Seafood Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovenia

Processed meat and seafood is anticipated to largely benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic with current value sales growing notably. The main reason for this will be due to increased consumption opportunities as most Slovenians have been spending more time at home in 2020 due to lockdown. However, consumption habits have changed significantly, with many consumers opting for packaged meat products compared to the more traditional butcher’s unpackaged meats due to safety concerns. Many perceive packa…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Price-sensitivity and reduced safety concerns benefit packaged products

Leading players continue to lead in 2020 thanks to long-standing presence

Pivka Perutninarstvo releases canned products based on traditional Slovenian cuisine

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shelf stable meat continues to lose share to chilled products as the health and wellness trend gathers pace

Slovenians view seafood as a healthy alternative to meat

Meat subsidies remain negligible as consumer opt for natural products

CATEGORY DATA

