Global Ready Meals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Paty’s is set to continue to lead ready meals in Morocco in current value terms in 2020 thanks to its Gourmet’s Club line. Unlike many other companies, Paty’s has a strong distribution strategy, with Gourmet’s Club products available in most modern grocery retail stores and via online stores, two of the channels least affected by lockdown and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paty’s highly recognised brands are perceived by Moroccans to offer high quality, and the company also has a diverse…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857837-ready-meals-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-electric-heaters-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-localized-temperature-therapy-products-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\ ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automated-implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-mucin-1-muc1-antibody–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26 Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Ready Meals in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Paty’s maintains its lead in ready meals in 2020 with strong distribution and a wide portfolio

Companies strive to change consumers’ perception of ready meals as unhealthy

Changing lifestyles increase competition in ready meals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hectic lifestyles in increasingly larger cities will drive growth in ready meals in the future

Rising purchasing power and more working women will boost growth in ready meals in the future

Promotional activities will raise awareness and drive sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105