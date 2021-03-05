Global Ready Meals Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Ready Meals in Ireland

Stockpiling in the initial days of the lockdown in Ireland had a significant impact on sales of ready meals in 2020. This was particularly prevalent among shelf stable ready meals and frozen ready meals, as they have longer expiry dates, with these product areas set to see considerably stronger current value growth in 2020 in comparison to the review period CAGR. Sales of prepared salads will still grow in 2020, but growth is slowing down by comparison with previous years. Now that the effects o…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown stockpiling provides a boost to shelf stable and frozen ready meals

Dinner mixes benefits from foodservice closures and more widespread home cooking

Chilled and frozen pizza growing as an alternative to takeaways

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to office working to drive sales of chilled ready meals

Increased home cooking to fuel great dinner mix sales

Chilled ready meals to benefit from consumers’ shift to e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

