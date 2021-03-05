Global Refrigeration Appliances in Australia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Multi-door refrigeration appliances are gaining in popularity among Australian consumers, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is being helped by leading players launching new models. This has included multiple manufacturers introducing new French Door fridge freezers. For example, Panasonic’s new premium multi-door refrigerator, the NR-F603GT, which will be retailing at AUD5,499, Whirlpool’s first 4-door refrigeration appliance, the new WQ709005XX 677-litre French…

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011218-refrigeration-appliances-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Refrigeration Appliances in Australia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

New launches tapping into the popularity of multi-door refrigeration appliances

Refrigeration appliances recording volume and value growth despite declining unit prices

Australian consumers increasingly take energy efficiency into consideration for refrigeration appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Electrolux continues to clearly lead refrigeration appliances in Australia

Electronics and appliance specialist retailers still leads but online sales very dynamic

Hisense Black Steel range boasts high energy-efficiency levels

