All news

Global Refrigeration Appliances in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Refrigeration Appliances in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sales of refrigeration appliances dropped significantly in 2020 as a result of the lockdown, closure of non-essential retailers (including major distribution channel electronics and appliance specialist retailers) and a drop in demand due to price sensitivity linked to rising unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes, resulting in an overall reluctance to purchase big-ticket items during an unstable period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902907-refrigeration-appliances-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sterilization-equipment-and-supplies-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/generation-iv-reactors-and-advanced-materials-emerging-opportunities-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electron-beam-machining-market-size-study-by-application-welding-drilling-surface-treatment-by-industry-automotive-aerospace-defence-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

st OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Notable drop in demand for refrigeration appliances due to lockdown, closure of non-essential retailers and rising price sensitivity
Freestanding freezers only positive performer in 2020 as consumers look to stock up on supplies to reduce store visits
BSH Electrodomésticos retains overall leadership in 2020, while benefiting from upturn in demand for freestanding freezers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gradual recovery predicted from 2021 although sales unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels by end of forecast period
Postponed remodelling projects likely to resume, driving stronger performance for built-in format
Players likely to look to add interest and value to category through innovation and smart features
CATEGORY DATA

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Children’S Toy Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Children’S Toy Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Children’S Toy market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news

Position Transducers Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – TE Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Rota Engineering, Honeywell, Panasonic

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Position Transducers Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Position Transducers […]
All news Energy

GIS In Telecom Market 2021 Detailed Analysis By Top Keyplayers Autodesk, Esri, Hexagon, Maxar Technologies, Pitney Bowes,

anita_adroit

“A “Global GIS In Telecom Market Research Report” provides significant global market figures and also provides a valuable source of direction and guidance for individuals as well as industries involved in the GIS In Telecom market. The GIS In Telecom study report also offers a thorough overview of the many factors that lead to the […]