Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

During the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers increased the production volume of their pasta and rice products in response to stockpiling of these products during the first month of lockdown. As a result, rice, pasta and noodles is set to record strong retail volume and current value performances in Morocco in 2020. Not only are these products good staples to buy in bulk, Moroccans are increasingly influenced by Western style cuisine which includes rice, pasta and noodles. The growing number of in…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rice, pasta and noodles see growth thanks to their convenience and profile as cooking staples

Increasing consumer preference for Asian cuisine sees rice record strongest growth in 2020

Damandis SA retains leadership of rice, pasta and noodles in 2020 thanks to price and availability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Noodles will remain far less popular with Moroccans than rice and pasta over the forecast period

Mundiriz and Tria will maintain strong rankings but see stiff competition from international players and new entrants

Health trend will lead to greater competition among players and rising sales in rice and pasta

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

