Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Despite having the largest consumption within staple foods in the United Arab Emirates, rice pasta and noodles is also set to witness the strongest retail volume growth within the market in 2020, such is the importance of these products in the daily lives of consumers in the country. Both rice and pasta witnessed high levels of stockpiling at the beginning of the lockdown periods, whilst consumers also favoured larger family packs in order to secure a long-term supply for their families. Both ri…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong growth as consumers stockpile during the COVID-19 lockdowns
More consumers turn to private label and e-commerce in an effort to save money
The convenience and long shelf life of instant noodles attracts many during the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ongoing strong growth expected
Private label set to take share
New brands expected to enter during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

 

