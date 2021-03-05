Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Sauces, dressings and condiments is set to post slightly stronger current value and retail volume growth in 2020 than was seen the previous year. The largest impact of COVID-19 in 2020 was the shifting of eating habits to the home as a result of lockdown restrictions, which increased the demand for sauces, dressings and condiments. Romania already has a strong local tradition of home cooking, but lockdown has allowed consumers to experiment more with their cuisine. As a result, specific sauces s…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown increases at home cooking habits in 2020, supporting the growth of both traditional local and ethnic flavours of sauces, dressings and condiments

Grilling habits support growth of mustard and ketchup in 2020

Previous leader Unilever South Central Europe is overtaken by companies meeting consumer demand for ethnic flavours and healthier alternatives in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite anticipated slowdown in growth in 2021, manufacturers will have opportunity to innovate as grilling becomes more popular in the country

Increasing consumer interest in ethnic cuisine will support growth of smaller categories in the forecast period, such as fish sauces

Expected growth of private label will be supported by expansions of modern grocery retailers in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

