Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in North Macedonia

The domestic company, Trgoprodukt, will maintain its lead in sauces, dressings and condiments in Macedonia in 2020, despite a slight decline in its retail value share. Trgoprodukt’s significant share and leading rank within the category derive from the strength of its Mama’s brand of other table sauces, which is extremely popular in North Macedonia and is slowly becoming an important export product to other countries. The company is expected to lose some value share in 2020 due to competitive pr…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Trgoprodukt doo retains leadership thanks to robust range and increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Vitaminka turns its attention to herbs and spices

Podravka continues to rebrand and redesign products to add interest to product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation and product development drive growth in sauces, dressings and condiments

A taste for world cuisines adds interest to sauces, dressings and condiments

Ajvar drives sales of table sauces as convenience trends penetrate the category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

