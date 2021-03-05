Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Slovenia

In terms of current volume sales, some product areas are anticipated to respond to the pandemic better than others. For example, cooking sauces and tomato pastes and purées will see their current volume sales grow noticeably. Cooking sauces benefits from being a staple food item and therefore was one of the products that consumers stockpiled when lockdown was first announced. Furthermore, due to increased consumption opportunities, demand for cooking sauces has risen as Slovenians have now been…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cooking sauces and tomato pastes and purées benefit from increased consumption opportunities during lockdown

Competition is fierce as the top three leading players maintain similar value shares

Lockdown restrictions, the lack of tourism and the economic downturn all detriment the performance of table sauces

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Interest in Asian cuisine protects soy sauce from impact of economic uncertainty

Private label increases value share due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic

Herbs and spices expands further than the typical salt and pepper

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

