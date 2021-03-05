Global Soup Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Bread has seen demand bolstered by an increase in consumers eating breakfast and lunch at home in 2020, as businesses and schools have been closed in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and more people have worked from home. Leavened bread, a typical breakfast option, has been a notable beneficiary of this rise in demand. In contrast, pastries, which is also a popular breakfast and lunch option, has been negatively impacted, as the closure of businesses and increase in remote working have unde…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Eating at home boosts sales of bread, while reduced spending power influences demand

Dramatic rise in demand for dessert mixes, but cake sales fall

Yamazaki Baking retains lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increase in working from home to support growth in bread

Cake set for recovery, while frozen baked goods offers potential

Potential for health-orientated development constrained by consumer price-sensitivity

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

