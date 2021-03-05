Global Soup Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Packaged soup is still in the development stage in Morocco and is set to record only moderate current retail value and volume growth from a low base in 2020. This product area is still limited to just a few brands, and there is a lack of advertising and promotional campaigns to increase knowledge of these brands among consumers. Moroccans are still not accustomed to buying shelf stable and dehydrated soup from stores, and prefer to make their own, which they regard as healthier and more nutritio…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857860-soup-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-antenna-module-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/graphite-silicon-metal-and-other-anode-materials-for-motive-lithium-ion-batteries-global-market-and-emerging-opportunities-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\ ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-catheter-stabilization-device-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-cd52-antibody–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soup in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Few brands, limited distribution, and lack of promotion continue to hamper growth in soup in 2020

Despite new product developments, consumers prefer home-made and vendor-produced soups

Shelf stable and dehydrated soup struggle to make any impact on Moroccan consumers in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Somafaco SA will maintain the lead with affordable prices and wide distribution and affordable prices

Domestic companies will remain popular thanks to wider availability and lower prices, but international flavours will generate interest

New product development in packaged soup and the rise of e-commerce may boost sales of soup over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105