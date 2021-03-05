Global Sports Drinks in Ecuador Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Sports drinks had demonstrated strong growth throughout the forecast period as the category continued to establish itself in Ecuador. This strong growth will be interrupted in 2020, however, by the implementation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the continued presence of social distancing measures in the country throughout the year. As such, despite strong review period growth, the category is expected to record only a negligible percentage of growth in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107004-sports-drinks-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-protocol-analyzer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/telecom-billing-outsourcing-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/point-of-sale-pos-software-market-2020-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-octg-oil-country-tubular-goods-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

Sports Drinks in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth in sports drinks interrupted by COVID-19 home seclusion

Companies focus on price strategies as Ajecuador continues to grow

Football fever in Ecuador key to sports sponsorship deals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Off-trade sales to recover as consumers return to active lifestyles

COVID-19 to accelerate health and wellness trends

Maturity and growing competitive landscape in sports drinks to slow growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105