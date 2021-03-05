Global Sports Drinks in Ecuador Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Sports drinks had demonstrated strong growth throughout the forecast period as the category continued to establish itself in Ecuador. This strong growth will be interrupted in 2020, however, by the implementation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the continued presence of social distancing measures in the country throughout the year. As such, despite strong review period growth, the category is expected to record only a negligible percentage of growth in 2020.
Euromonitor International's Sports Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Sports Drinks in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
December 2020
