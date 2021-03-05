All news

Global Sports Drinks in Kenya Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sports Drinks in Kenya Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Sports drinks is not expected to have any significant presence in Kenya in 2020 or the forecast period, and no data is available on this category.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106939-sports-drinks-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-cystoscopes-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/train-collision-avoidance-system-market-2020-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diabetes-clinical-nutrition-market-2021-industry-trends-share-opportunities-market-research-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/yogurt-packaging-machine-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

Sports Drinks in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Pin Insertion Machine Market Report: Highlighting Major Drivers and Key Trends 2021- 2026

mangesh

Pin Insertion Machine Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Pin Insertion Machine Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares. Pin Insertion Machine Market […]
All news

Big Data Software�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Big Data Software Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news News

Mosfet Power Module Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Mosfet Power Module Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Mosfet Power Module market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]