All news

Global Sports Drinks in Saudi Arabia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sports Drinks in Saudi Arabia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

As per vision 2030, the Saudi Government is supporting and encouraging sports events and general sporting activities with the aim of making Saudi society healthy and fit. Consequently, consumers in Saudi Arabia are gradually gaining awareness of products such as protein bars, protein shakes and sports drinks. There is still much room for growth, however, as many consumers believe sports drinks to be expensive and unhealthy. However, the sports drinks market in Saudi Arabia remains premature due…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1010717

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adas-calibration-equipment-market-size-study-by-vehicle-passenger-and-commercial-vehicle-by-end-user-automotive-oems-tier-1-suppliers-and-service-stations-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rubber-market-2020-analysis-of-the-worlds-leading-suppliers-sales-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/railway-network-cable-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/optical-coherence-tomography-oct-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Sports Drinks in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Government Sporting Initiatives Boost Awareness, But Lack of Distribution and Marketing Stifle Potential
Advertising and Promotion Required To Achieve Further Growth
Sports Drink Lack Visibility in Retail Outlets
Competitive Landscape
New Format Launch Boosts Al Jomaih Bottling Plant’s Share
New Pulz Product From Al Rabie Targets Sporting Enthusiasts With Added Value Benefits
Social Media Set To Become Increasingly Important Marketing Tool
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Network Telemetry Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Juniper Networks (US), Cisco Systems (US), Mellanox Technologies (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), VOLANSYS Technologies (US), Barefoot Networks (US)

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Network Telemetry Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Network Telemetry Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information to help […]
All news

Growth of Polyarylsulfone Market 2021-2026 Demand Analysis by Key Segments

mangesh

The Polyarylsulfone Market report is a rich asset of basic information that is relatable for financial specialists who are aiming to make a route into the market. It bolsters the ones searching for the market statistical data points by assisting them with graphing and gathering hotspots for the development of the market alongside procedure and […]
All news

A Main Board Market Dynamics 2021: Opportunities, Risks and Driving Factors to 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

A Main Board Market is anticipated to discover Robust Growth by 2026. This report focuses on the leading key players with global perspective with a professional and in-depth study on the current state of A Main Board Industry. A Main Board market research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, […]