Global Sports Drinks in South Africa Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

While sports drinks recorded a positive performance in 2019, volume sales experienced a slowdown in their growth rate, a trend that is predicted to continue into the forecast period. Traditionally, consumers perceive sports drinks as offering the dual function of recharging their bodies with carbohydrates and replacing lost water and electrolytes during and after strenuous exercise. They also benefit from being perceived as a healthier alternative to energy drinks amongst parents of school child…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Sports Drinks in South Africa
Euromonitor International
December 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Slowing Demand for Sports Drinks As Bottled Water Satisfies Basic Rehydration Purposes
Rising Health Trend Can Support Sales of Sports Drinks Through Gyms As South Africans Look To Increase Fitness Levels
Sugar Tax Encourages Ongoing Development of Healthier Variants
Competitive Landscape
Concentrated Competitive Landscape But Smaller Players Slowly Gain Ground
Strong Growth Performance for Bos Sport, Highlighting Use of Local Natural Rooibos As An Ingredient
Further Flavour Development Expected To Maintain Consumers’ Interest
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Polarising Lsm Groups Help Shape Soft Drinks in Line With Unstable Economic Environment
Bottled Water Benefits From Health Trend and Increased Sugar Tax on Other Soft Drinks
Competition Intensifies As Private Label Gains Favour Amongst Price-sensitive Consumers
Producers Look To Attract More Affluent Consumers With Interesting Flavours and Health-positioned Products
Stable Performance for Soft Drinks With More Positive Economic Outlook Predicted To Lead To Stronger
…continued
